TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
late becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning, then
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph in the
morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming
light in the morning, then becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late
shifting to the northeast in the morning, then shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the
morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
