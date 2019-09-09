TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
194 FPUS54 KHGX 090713
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090712
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
TXZ237-092100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-092100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-092100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ214-092100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...around
80 coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ238-092100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-092100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ438-092100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-092100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-092100-
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-092100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-092100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-092100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-092100-
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ227-092100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-092100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-092100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-092100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-092100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-092100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-092100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-092100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-092100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-092100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming southeast and decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-092100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-092100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-092100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-092100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-092100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ196-092100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-092100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south and
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-092100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather