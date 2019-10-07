TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
_____
105 FPUS54 KHGX 070758
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 070757
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
TXZ237-072100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ337-072100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ437-072100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-072100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ238-072100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-072100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in
the lower 70s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-072100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-072100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-072100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms until afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ313-072100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ236-072100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ336-072100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ436-072100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning becoming
northeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-072100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-072100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.
Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-072100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ300-072100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds late becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ200-072100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ199-072100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late becoming north
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ212-072100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ211-072100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ210-072100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ197-072100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ198-072100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-072100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ178-072100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ179-072100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ164-072100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-072100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ196-072100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ176-072100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ163-072100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather