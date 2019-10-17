TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s inland...around 60 coast. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

around 60 inland...in the mid 60s coast. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming northeast

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

442 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming east around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

