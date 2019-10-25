TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

TXZ237-252100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-252100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-252100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Windy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-252100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming

northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler.

Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

mid 50s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-252100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-252100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-252100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming northwest

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-252100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ335-252100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ313-252100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-252100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers

likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-252100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely

late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-252100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely

late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-252100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-252100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-252100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-252100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-252100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent decreasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ212-252100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ211-252100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-252100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-252100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ198-252100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ177-252100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-252100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ179-252100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ164-252100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-252100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-252100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ176-252100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-252100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny