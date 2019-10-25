TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
TXZ237-252100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ337-252100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ437-252100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Windy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ214-252100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming
northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent early in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler.
Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast, gusts to
30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
mid 50s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ238-252100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-252100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-252100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming northwest
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-252100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ335-252100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ313-252100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ236-252100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-252100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ436-252100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ227-252100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ226-252100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ213-252100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ300-252100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ200-252100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-252100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ212-252100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ211-252100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-252100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ197-252100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ198-252100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent decreasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ177-252100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ178-252100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ179-252100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ164-252100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ195-252100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ196-252100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ176-252100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ163-252100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny