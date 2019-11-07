TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around

60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms until late night. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms

until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s

coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows around 40 inland...in the

lower 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers

late, then showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers

late, then showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around

60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Very windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms

until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds late becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the morning, then becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the

morning, then increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in

the morning, then increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then becoming

north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph late shifting to the west in the morning, then becoming

north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting

to the northwest in the morning, then becoming north increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

near 70. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers early in the morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Colder. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late shifting to the north in the morning, then increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of s