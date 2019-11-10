TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
TXZ237-102200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows
around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ337-102200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Much colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ437-102200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Very windy. Much
colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ214-102200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming
north increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ238-102200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening
becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ338-102200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Much colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. Inland, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Coast, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening
becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Inland, north winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Coast, north
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ438-102200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Very windy. Much
colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ235-102200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ335-102200-
Coastal Jackson-
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ313-102200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.
Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ236-102200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ336-102200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ436-102200-
Matagorda Islands-
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Very windy. Much
colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ227-102200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the west with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ226-102200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ213-102200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ300-102200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ200-102200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ199-102200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a slight
chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ212-102200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ211-102200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ210-102200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the west with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ197-102200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ198-102200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ177-102200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ178-102200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a slight
chance of showers late. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ179-102200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ164-102200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Much colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ195-102200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ196-102200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ176-102200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
427 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the low