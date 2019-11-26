TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then

a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds around 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late increasing to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph late increasing to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until

late night. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then

a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then

a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 70 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 70 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Partly

cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of shower