TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
561 FPUS54 KHGX 290858
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 290857
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
TXZ237-292200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-292200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-292200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-292200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers late. Patchy drizzle. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing
to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
$$
TXZ238-292200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-292200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ438-292200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-292200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. A chance of showers until
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-292200-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-292200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers late. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
late decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ236-292200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-292200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-292200-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-292200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear
in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-292200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ213-292200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear
in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-292200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-292200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Clear
after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-292200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-292200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A slight chance of showers late. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-292200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Much cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-292200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into
the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-292200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
late increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-292200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning, then increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-292200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ178-292200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ179-292200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers late. Patchy drizzle early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear
in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ164-292200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers late. Patchy drizzle early in
the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ195-292200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph
late shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the
morning, then becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ196-292200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
late increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-292200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-292200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 70 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the upper 40s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
