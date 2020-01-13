TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

evening, then patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Areas of fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then

patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then patchy

fog after midnight. Areas of fog late. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then

patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

inland...in the lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then

patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of

fog in the late evening and overnight. A 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 60 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then

areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the mornin