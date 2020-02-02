TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
_____
161 FPUS54 KHGX 020728
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 020727
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
TXZ237-021000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-021000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-021000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ214-021000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper
60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
60 percent chance late. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
$$
TXZ238-021000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-021000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog until late night. Partly cloudy
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-021000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing
to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas
of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A 60 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-021000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-021000-
Coastal Jackson-
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-021000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
60 percent chance late. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-021000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-021000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-021000-
Matagorda Islands-
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-021000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-021000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ213-021000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 60 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-021000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
70 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-021000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-021000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-021000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-021000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-021000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-021000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-021000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-021000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-021000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-021000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-021000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 70 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ195-021000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ196-021000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
127 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and
showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-021000-
Madison-
Including the city of Ma