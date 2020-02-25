TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

333 FPUS54 KHGX 250928

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250927

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

TXZ237-252200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-252200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-252200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-252200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s inland...

in the upper 30s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-252200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-252200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Breezy, cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in

the upper 30s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper

60s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-252200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest and decreasing to around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-252200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the northwest in the morning, then becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-252200-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the east in the morning, then shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-252200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-252200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-252200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Breezy, cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-252200-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late night. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-252200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-252200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north in the morning, then increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-252200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-252200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles early

in the evening. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-252200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-252200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-252200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ211-252200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-252200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles late. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-252200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-252200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-252200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-252200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in

the evening. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-252200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until

late night, then a chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-252200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until

late night. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-252200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-252200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-252200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-252200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles until

late night. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather