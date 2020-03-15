TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
_____
133 FPUS54 KHGX 150559
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 150558
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
TXZ237-150900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-150900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-150900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-150900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 inland...in
the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-150900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-150900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-150900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ235-150900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east and decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-150900-
Coastal Jackson-
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-150900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-150900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-150900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-150900-
Matagorda Islands-
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-150900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ226-150900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-150900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-150900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-150900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-150900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ212-150900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ211-150900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-150900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ197-150900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ198-150900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ177-150900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ178-150900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ179-150900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ164-150900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-150900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1258 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper