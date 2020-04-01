TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

560 FPUS54 KHGX 010643

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 010642

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

TXZ237-010900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-010900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-010900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-010900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-010900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-010900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper

60s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-010900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-010900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-010900-

Coastal Jackson-

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-010900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-010900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-010900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-010900-

Matagorda Islands-

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-010900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-010900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-010900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-010900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-010900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-010900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-010900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ211-010900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-010900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-010900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-010900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-010900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-010900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-010900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-010900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

142 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. L