Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

until late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

until late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely

until late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers until

late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers until

late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

sing to 30 percent in the afternoon.