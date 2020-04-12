TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
_____
353 FPUS54 KHGX 120813
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 120812
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
TXZ237-122100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming
west increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ337-122100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ437-122100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-122100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming southwest
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid
50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the
mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ238-122100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ338-122100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around
60 coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ438-122100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph late becoming southwest increasing
to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-122100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming west
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-122100-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming
west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ313-122100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ236-122100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming west
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ336-122100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ436-122100-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ227-122100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
early in the morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to
50 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ226-122100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming west
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ213-122100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming
southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ300-122100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ200-122100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A
chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning
becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ199-122100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late
in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming
southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ212-122100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the
morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ211-122100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
early in the morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ210-122100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the
morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ197-122100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the
morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ198-122100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late
in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming
southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-122100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late
in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming
southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ178-122100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late
in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ179-122100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts
to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ164-122100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning
becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much
cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-122100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the
morning becoming west increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ196-122100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the
morning becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ176-122100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph early in the morning becoming southwest increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ163-122100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming
southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much
colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather