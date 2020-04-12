TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

TXZ237-122100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming

west increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

TXZ337-122100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ437-122100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-122100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph late becoming southwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s

inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-122100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-122100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-122100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph late becoming southwest increasing

to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-122100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming west

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ335-122100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming

west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ313-122100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-122100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming west

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ336-122100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ436-122100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ227-122100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

early in the morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ226-122100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning becoming west

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-122100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-122100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ200-122100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ199-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late

in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ212-122100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ211-122100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ210-122100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the

morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ197-122100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning becoming west increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ198-122100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late

in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-122100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late

in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-122100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late

in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-122100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-122100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ195-122100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning becoming west increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ196-122100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-122100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph early in the morning becoming southwest increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-122100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming

southwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

