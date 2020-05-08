TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

TXZ237-082100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers until late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-082100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-082100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 25 to 35 mph becoming southwest and

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ214-082100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph late becoming southwest

and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-082100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-082100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers until late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s

inland...in the mid 80s coast. Inland, south winds around 20 mph

late becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Coast,

south winds 25 to 35 mph late becoming southwest and decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-082100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to

35 mph late becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-082100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph early

in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ335-082100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ313-082100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-082100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-082100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph early in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-082100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to 35 mph early in the morning

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ227-082100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-082100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ213-082100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-082100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-082100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 60 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-082100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ211-082100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-082100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 20 mph late becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the morning, then shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ197-082100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-082100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-082100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-082100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-082100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-082100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-082100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-082100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

until late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ176-082100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-082100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

until late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

