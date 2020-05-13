TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late, then isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms late, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms late, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms late, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

444 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

late, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 2