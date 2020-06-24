TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

_____

922 FPUS54 KHGX 240659

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 240658

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

TXZ237-240900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-240900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-240900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-240900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-240900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-240900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-240900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-240900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-240900-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ313-240900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ236-240900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ336-240900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-240900-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-240900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-240900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-240900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-240900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ200-240900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-240900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-240900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ211-240900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-240900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-240900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-240900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-240900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-240900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-240900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-240900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-240900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mos