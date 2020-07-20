TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
387 FPUS54 KHGX 200429
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 200428
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
TXZ237-200900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-200900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-200900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-200900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ238-200900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ338-200900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ438-200900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-200900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-200900-
Coastal Jackson-
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-200900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ236-200900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ336-200900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-200900-
Matagorda Islands-
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-200900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ226-200900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-200900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-200900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-200900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-200900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-200900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.
Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ211-200900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-200900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-200900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-200900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of