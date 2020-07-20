TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

387 FPUS54 KHGX 200429

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 200428

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

TXZ237-200900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-200900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-200900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-200900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ238-200900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-200900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-200900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-200900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-200900-

Coastal Jackson-

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-200900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-200900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ336-200900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-200900-

Matagorda Islands-

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-200900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-200900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-200900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-200900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-200900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-200900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-200900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ211-200900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-200900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-200900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-200900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1128 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of