TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows around

80. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning

decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 70 percent chance in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows around

80. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing

to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Matagorda Islands-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning

decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening

decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 60 percent chance in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

70 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

70 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thu