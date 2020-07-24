TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
448 FPUS54 KHGX 240856
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
TXZ237-242115-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-242115-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows around
80. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning
decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-242115-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower
80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning
decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-242115-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 70 percent chance in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-242115-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing
to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-242115-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows around
80. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning
decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows
around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-242115-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the
lower 80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-242115-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-242115-
Coastal Jackson-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing
to 90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing
to 80 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-242115-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-242115-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-242115-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning decreasing
to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-242115-
Matagorda Islands-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower
80s. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in the morning
decreasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening
decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning
decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-242115-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ226-242115-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing
to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-242115-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-242115-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 60 percent chance in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-242115-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-242115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-242115-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a
70 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-242115-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-242115-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a
70 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-242115-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-242115-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thu