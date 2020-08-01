TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
TXZ237-010900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning,
then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ337-010900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning,
then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ437-010900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-010900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ238-010900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ338-010900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph inland...southwest 10 to 15 mph
coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ438-010900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ235-010900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-010900-
Coastal Jackson-
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ313-010900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ236-010900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning,
then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ336-010900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-010900-
Matagorda Islands-
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-010900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ226-010900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ213-010900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ300-010900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ200-010900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-010900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-010900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-010900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-010900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-010900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-010900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning, then a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-010900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-010900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ179-010900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning, then a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ164-010900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-010900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the morning
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-010900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds in the morning
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-010900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-010900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1113 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
