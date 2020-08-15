TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the mid 90s coast.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to

115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of