TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
049 FPUS54 KHGX 240309
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ237-240915-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly
clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-240915-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning, then a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ437-240915-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-240915-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ238-240915-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-240915-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ438-240915-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 90. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-240915-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-240915-
Coastal Jackson-
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-240915-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ236-240915-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ336-240915-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning, then a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-240915-
Matagorda Islands-
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-240915-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ226-240915-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-240915-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-240915-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ200-240915-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds in
the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-240915-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-240915-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ211-240915-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-240915-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-240915-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ198-240915-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-240915-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-240915-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1009 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hig