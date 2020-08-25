TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy

early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy

early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely

in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. North winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with

hurricane conditions possible. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Inland, north winds 30 to 40 mph, Gusts to 55 mph in the

evening increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Coast, north winds

30 to 40 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to

40 to 50 mph after midnight, Gusts to 65 mph in the evening

increasing to 70 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Inland, gusts to

30 mph in the morning. Coast, gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with

hurricane conditions also possible. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with

hurricane conditions possible. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph coast. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with

hurricane conditions possible. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows around 80. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

70 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with

hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Matagorda Islands-

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with

hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 30 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph in the evening increasing to 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with

hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming southwest and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with