TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy
early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-260915-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy
early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely
in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-260915-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. North winds
25 to 30 mph in the evening shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-260915-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with
hurricane conditions possible. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Inland, north winds 30 to 40 mph, Gusts to 55 mph in the
evening increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Coast, north winds
30 to 40 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to
40 to 50 mph after midnight, Gusts to 65 mph in the evening
increasing to 70 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Inland, gusts to
30 mph in the morning. Coast, gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-260915-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with
hurricane conditions also possible. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-260915-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with
hurricane conditions possible. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph coast. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-260915-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with
hurricane conditions possible. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows around 80. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around
70 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ235-260915-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-260915-
Coastal Jackson-
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-260915-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with
hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance
of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-260915-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-260915-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ436-260915-
Matagorda Islands-
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ227-260915-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the south 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-260915-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-260915-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-260915-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with
hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 30 to 35 mph.
Gusts to 50 mph in the evening increasing to 60 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to
90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-260915-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected with
hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning
becoming southwest and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ199-260915-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-260915-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ211-260915-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
425 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with