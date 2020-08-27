TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.

South winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s inland...around 90 coast. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.

A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Coastal Jackson-

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Matagorda Islands-

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A slight chance of showers in