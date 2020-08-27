TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
455 FPUS54 KHGX 270914
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
TXZ237-272130-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ337-272130-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of
rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ437-272130-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
South winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-272130-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s inland...around 90 coast. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-272130-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ338-272130-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.
A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ438-272130-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-272130-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-272130-
Coastal Jackson-
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-272130-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-272130-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ336-272130-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-272130-
Matagorda Islands-
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-272130-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ226-272130-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ213-272130-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ300-272130-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-272130-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-272130-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-272130-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ211-272130-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ210-272130-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-272130-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ198-272130-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-272130-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
414 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A slight chance of showers in