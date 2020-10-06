TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
TXZ237-062100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-062100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-062100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ214-062100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-062100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-062100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-062100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ235-062100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-062100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-062100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-062100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-062100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-062100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ227-062100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-062100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-062100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-062100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-062100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-062100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-062100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-062100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-062100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-062100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-062100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-062100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-062100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-062100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-062100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ195-062100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-062100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-062100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-062100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
