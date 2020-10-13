TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020
_____
237 FPUS54 KHGX 130828
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 130827
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
TXZ237-132100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ337-132100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-132100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-132100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ238-132100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-132100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ438-132100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-132100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-132100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph in the
morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ313-132100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ236-132100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ336-132100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ436-132100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-132100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ226-132100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ213-132100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ300-132100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny early in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ200-132100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-132100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-132100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ211-132100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ210-132100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-132100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ198-132100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-132100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ178-132100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ179-132100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ164-132100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ195-132100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ196-132100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ176-132100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ163-132100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather