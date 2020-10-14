TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
_____
445 FPUS54 KHGX 140743
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 140742
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
TXZ237-142100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon
then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-142100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-142100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-142100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper
60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-142100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-142100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s
coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-142100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-142100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-142100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-142100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ236-142100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-142100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-142100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting
to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-142100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-142100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ213-142100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-142100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-142100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-142100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-142100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-142100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-142100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog late. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-142100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-142100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-142100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-142100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-142100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-142100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-142100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-142100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-142100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-142100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather