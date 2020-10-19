TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
TXZ237-192100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ337-192100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-192100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-192100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ238-192100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-192100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ438-192100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-192100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-192100-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ313-192100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ236-192100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ336-192100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ436-192100-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-192100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ226-192100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ213-192100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ300-192100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ200-192100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ199-192100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ212-192100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing
to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ211-192100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ210-192100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ197-192100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-192100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ177-192100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ178-192100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ179-192100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ164-192100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ195-192100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ196-192100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ176-192100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ163-192100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
