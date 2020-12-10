TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ337-102200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ437-102200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ214-102200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower

50s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-102200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ338-102200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ438-102200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ235-102200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ335-102200-

Coastal Jackson-

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Isolated showers in the late evening and early

morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-102200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ236-102200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ336-102200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear late. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ436-102200-

Matagorda Islands-

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ227-102200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ226-102200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

late becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ213-102200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Isolated showers after midnight. Scattered showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ300-102200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ200-102200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ199-102200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear late. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-102200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ211-102200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-102200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ197-102200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers late. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-102200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-102200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-102200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ179-102200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ164-102200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear late. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ195-102200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ196-102200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ176-102200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ163-102200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

413 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy with showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers late. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

