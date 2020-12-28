TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

622 FPUS54 KHGX 280913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 280912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then

showers with thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...

around 40 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely in

the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers early in the morning. A chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then

showers with thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then

showers with thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon. A chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then

showers with thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers early in the morning. A chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely until late

night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.

A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to

90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely until late

night, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms late. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely until late

night, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms late. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds around 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds around 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

