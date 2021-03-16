TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

507 FPUS54 KHGX 160613

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

TXZ237-160900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in

the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-160900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-160900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Areas of fog

in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A

50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-160900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ238-160900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-160900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. Isolated showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower

70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-160900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Isolated showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ235-160900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning, then areas of fog in

the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-160900-

Coastal Jackson-

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ313-160900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-160900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning, then areas of fog in

the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-160900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-160900-

Matagorda Islands-

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy dense

fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Isolated showers until late afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A

50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-160900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Isolated showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-160900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. Isolated showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-160900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-160900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-160900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated

showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-160900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated

showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-160900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ211-160900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-160900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-160900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ198-160900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ177-160900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ178-160900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-160900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-160900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight, then cloudy late. Patchy fog. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ195-160900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-160900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated

showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ176-160900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ163-160900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Isolated showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather