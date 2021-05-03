TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then cloudy with a 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming southeast and

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to around

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

TXZ439-032100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

