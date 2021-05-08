TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

TXZ211-080900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-080900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-080900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-080900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-080900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph inland...south around

15 mph coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph inland...south 15 to 25 mph coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-080900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-080900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-080900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ198-080900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-080900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-080900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-080900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-080900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-080900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-080900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-080900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-080900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-080900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-080900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-080900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-080900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-080900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-080900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-080900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-080900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-080900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-080900-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-080900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ437-080900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ438-080900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ439-080900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-080900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-080900-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

