TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

_____

121 FPUS54 KHGX 120814

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 120813

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

TXZ211-122100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-122100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-122100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-122100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-122100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-122100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-122100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-122100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-122100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-122100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-122100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-122100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-122100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-122100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-122100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ179-122100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

TXZ178-122100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-122100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

TXZ177-122100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-122100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-122100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-122100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-122100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-122100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-122100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-122100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-122100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-122100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late night. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-122100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent early in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 60 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-122100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-122100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-122100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

