TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-032100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

