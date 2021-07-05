TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

60 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a

60 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a

60 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers

and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then a 70 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

60 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

70 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night,

then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light

winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a

70 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

70 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

70 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

60 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-052100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 70 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 70 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather