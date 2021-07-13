TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

TXZ211-132100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-132100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-132100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-132100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-132100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ210-132100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-132100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-132100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ198-132100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-132100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-132100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-132100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-132100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-132100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-132100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ199-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-132100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-132100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-132100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-132100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-132100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-132100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-132100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-132100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early

in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-132100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-132100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-132100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-132100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-132100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-132100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-132100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-132100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-132100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers until afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

