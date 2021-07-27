TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021 _____ 816 FPUS54 KHGX 270758 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 270758 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 TXZ211-272100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ237-272100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-272100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and early morning. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ195-272100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and early morning. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ214-272100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-272100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-272100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-272100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-272100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ213-272100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-272100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ235-272100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ200-272100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ176-272100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ236-272100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-272100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ179-272100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ178-272100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ164-272100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ177-272100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ212-272100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ197-272100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ226-272100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ300-272100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ336-272100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-272100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ436-272100- Matagorda Islands- 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-272100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland... around 80 coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-272100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-272100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-272100- Bolivar Peninsula- 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ313-272100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ335-272100- Coastal Jackson- 258 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather