TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 _____ 027 FPUS54 KHGX 280758 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 280757 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 TXZ211-282100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-282100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-282100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-282100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-282100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-282100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-282100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-282100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-282100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ213-282100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-282100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ235-282100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ200-282100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-282100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ236-282100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-282100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-282100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ178-282100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-282100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ177-282100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ212-282100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-282100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-282100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-282100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-282100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-282100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ436-282100- Matagorda Islands- 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the east. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-282100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Inland, southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Coast, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-282100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-282100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-282100- Bolivar Peninsula- 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-282100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-282100- Coastal Jackson- 257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. 