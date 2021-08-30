TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

TXZ211-302100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-302100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ196-302100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-302100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ214-302100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

TXZ210-302100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ227-302100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

TXZ238-302100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-302100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-302100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-302100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-302100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-302100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of showers early in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-302100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-302100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ199-302100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-302100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-302100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-302100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-302100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-302100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-302100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-302100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-302100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

TXZ336-302100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-302100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-302100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-302100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

after midnight. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

TXZ437-302100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-302100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-302100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-302100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-302100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

