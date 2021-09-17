TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds early in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds late becoming north around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the morning, then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late

becoming northwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-172100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

