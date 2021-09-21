TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021 _____ 059 FPUS54 KHGX 210828 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 210827 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 TXZ211-212100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ237-212100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ196-212100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-212100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ214-212100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around 60 coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph inland...northeast 10 to 15 mph coast. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around 70 coast. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ210-212100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ227-212100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ238-212100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ198-212100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-212100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ163-212100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ235-212100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ200-212100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ176-212100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ236-212100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ199-212100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ179-212100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ178-212100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ164-212100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-212100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ212-212100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-212100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-212100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ300-212100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ336-212100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ337-212100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ436-212100- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ338-212100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around 70 coast. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ437-212100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-212100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ439-212100- Bolivar Peninsula- 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ313-212100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows near 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ335-212100- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$