TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

TXZ211-122100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ237-122100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ196-122100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ195-122100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ214-122100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ210-122100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-122100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ238-122100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-122100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ213-122100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-122100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-122100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-122100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-122100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-122100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-122100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-122100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-122100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-122100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-122100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ197-122100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-122100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ300-122100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-122100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-122100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-122100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-122100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-122100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-122100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ439-122100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ313-122100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-122100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

