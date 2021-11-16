TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

sunny with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ237-162200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ196-162200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ195-162200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ214-162200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ210-162200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

sunny with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ227-162200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ238-162200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ198-162200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ213-162200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ163-162200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ235-162200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ200-162200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph

late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ176-162200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ236-162200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-162200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

sunny with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ179-162200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ178-162200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ164-162200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ177-162200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ212-162200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ197-162200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ226-162200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in

the morning. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ300-162200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ313-162200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ338-162200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ337-162200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ336-162200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-162200-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ436-162200-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-162200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ438-162200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ439-162200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

