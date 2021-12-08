TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting

to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of

showers late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and early

morning. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy until late

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

