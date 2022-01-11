TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

TXZ211-112200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ237-112200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-112200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-112200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-112200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ210-112200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-112200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-112200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-112200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-112200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ163-112200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny

early in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ235-112200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ200-112200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ176-112200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Partly cloudy

early in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ236-112200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-112200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ179-112200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ178-112200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ164-112200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost late. Partly cloudy early in the

morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ177-112200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy frost late. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Partly cloudy early in the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ212-112200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-112200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ226-112200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-112200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ313-112200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ338-112200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ337-112200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-112200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-112200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ436-112200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ437-112200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-112200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ439-112200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

