TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022 _____ 893 FPUS54 KHGX 170913 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 170912 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 TXZ211-172200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ237-172200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ196-172200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ195-172200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ214-172200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ210-172200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers late. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ227-172200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ238-172200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ198-172200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ213-172200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ163-172200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ235-172200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ200-172200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ176-172200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers until late night, then a slight chance of showers late. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ236-172200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ199-172200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ179-172200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ178-172200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ164-172200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ177-172200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ212-172200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ197-172200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the late evening and overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ226-172200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with snow showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ300-172200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ313-172200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ338-172200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s inland... in the lower 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ337-172200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ336-172200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ335-172200- Coastal Jackson- 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ436-172200- Matagorda Islands- 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ437-172200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ438-172200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ439-172200- Bolivar Peninsula- 312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$