TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ237-292200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ196-292200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ195-292200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ214-292200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then rain likely late. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ210-292200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ227-292200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ238-292200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ198-292200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ213-292200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ163-292200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ235-292200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ200-292200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ176-292200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until late night, then a chance of rain late. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ236-292200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ199-292200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ179-292200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southwest. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ178-292200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ164-292200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ177-292200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 70 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ212-292200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ197-292200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ226-292200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ300-292200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ313-292200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then rain likely late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ338-292200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Rain likely and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then rain likely late. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ337-292200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night. Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ336-292200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night. Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ335-292200- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night. Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ436-292200- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night. Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ437-292200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night. Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ438-292200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night. Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ439-292200- Bolivar Peninsula- 327 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of rain early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until late night. Rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.